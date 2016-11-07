Al-Farabi KazNU named best university of Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Best Schools, an authoritative American organization, named the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University the best higher education institution of Kazakhstan.

The Best Schools specializes in education issues and helps students properly choose an academic programme, study location and university.

The best university of a country is selected based on an independent evaluation of this organization, the press service of the Kazakh University informs.

Thus, in the U.S. the best higher education organization is the Harvard University, in Russia – the Lomonosov Moscow State University, in Great Britain – the University of Cambridge, in Canada – the University of Toronto, in South Korea – Seoul National University, in Turkey – Istanbul University, in Saudi Arabia – King Abdulaziz University.

The Best Schools ranking serves as a guide for foreign students and parents in choosing the best university around the world. Education quality, scientific-research activity, variability and quality of academic programmes, academic reputation, infrastructure etc. are the main indicators in the ranking.