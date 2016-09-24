Al-Farabi KazNU Rector G.Mutanov meets with public

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Academician Galymkair Mutanov met with public in Almaty. The Rector reported about academic, research-innovative, financial-economy and social and educational activity of the University in 2015-2016AY and defined the strategic objectives and key areas of its development.

According to Mutanov, the main priority for KazNU today is to the world’s best universities till 2020, as stressed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. In this regard, the KazNU introduced a structural modernization which aims at transition to result-oriented process management. Due to such measures, the University climbed 500 positions up in QS World University Rankings and became the first CA and Kazakh institution to enter the Top 250 best universities of the world having occupied the 236th line. Only two CIS institutions – Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University – were mentioned in the ranking.





As G.Mutanov noted, Al-Farabi KazNU introduced 230 academic programmes similar to the programmes of the leading foreign universities such as Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard, Stanford, Yale etc. Over 90% of the University programmes have been accredited by ASIIN, AQUIN, AQA, FIBAA international accreditation agencies.

Noteworthy to say, that every third publication of Kazakhstan in scientific journals rated by Thomson Reuters is authored by KazNU researchers. The citation index of the articles by foreign researchers rose 1.5 times in 2015. The total H-Index of the University staff in the past year increased 1.5 times.

Presently, KazNU works on creation of academic and research grounds, university departments at the country’s major industrial enterprises. There are 14 business-incubator zones in the University which work on 75 innovative projects. The implementation of UNIFORM international project serves as recognition of KazNU students’ scientific and research works at the international level. Together with the Tokyo University, KazNU has designed and assembled research-technological satellites to be launched in 2017.





KazNU actively develops cooperation with more than 400 leading universities and research centres of 46 countries of the world. The University is the General Hub of the UN Academic Impact programme on sustainable development and the Regional Hub for UNESCO-UNITWIN sustainable development. KazNU is the only CA University admitted to the International Consortium of Universities, Clinton Global Initiative University network, COMSATS organization, Silk Road Universities Alliance etc.

Recall that university rectors meet with public at the Presidential instruction.

As per his decree, once in three months, the rectors of the higher education institutions must hold such reporting meetings with the public, parents, students, employers, academic and teaching community and mass media regarding its academic, scientific and research and educational activity.



