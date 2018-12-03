Al-Farabi KazNU rector honored with Italian President's highest award

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - By the decree of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, Rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Academician Galym Mutanov was awarded with «Ordine al merito della Repubblica Italiana».

In Almaty, Pasquale D'Avino - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to the Republic of Kazakhstan, on behalf of the President of Italy presented to Rector Galym Mutanov the highest state award «The Order of Merit for the Italian Republic».

The Order was established in 1951. It is awarded by the President of the country with the consent of the Prime Minister for special services to the Italian Republic. Presenting the Order at the University's Academic Council meeting, Ambassador Pasquale D'Avino noted that the Rector of KazNU is known in the international community as an outstanding scientist, innovator and organizer of higher education. Under his leadership, the leading university in Kazakhstan has achieved high worldwide recognition, and it implements a number of major research and educational projects.

"The enormous contribution of the Academician Galym Mutanov to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy in the field of education and science and strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries has been deservedly marked by the highest state award, which I am happy to present today," highlighted the Ambassador.

Al-Farabi KazNU actively collaborates with leading universities in Italy. The Romance Research Center has been established and is successfully operating at the University, whereas the Al-Farabi Center has been launched at Ca'Foscari University. Academic exchange and joint training of specialists in the framework of international educational programs are also successfully carried out.