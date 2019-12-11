Al-Othaimeen: OIC setting Road Map for social work agenda in the Islamic World

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, has stressed that the First Ministerial Conference for Social Development in Istanbul, Republic of Turkey, on 9 December 2019, is an occasion to review the challenges facing the Islamic world in social areas, especially those related to empowering the institution of marriage and the family and preserving their values.

In a statement at the opening session of the conference, delivered on his behalf by Amb. Tariq Bakhiet, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Culture and Social Affairs, Al-Othaimeen noted that the conference sheds light on issues of social development in Member States so as to ensure social equality and prosperity for all, especially by enabling the institution of marriage and the family and to ensure the well-being of the child, and social security for the elderly and people with disabilities, the OIC’s official website reads.

«I am confident that our conference will constitute a qualitative transition for our countries and societies in the direction of achieving the welfare of our peoples and achieving sustainable development,» said Al-Othaimeen.

The Secretary General conveyed his appreciation to the Organization’s Specialized and Sffiliated Organs and Institutions for their tremendous efforts and contributions in the field of social development in the OIC Member States.

The 1st Ministerial Conference on Social Development examines matters that were considered by the sectorial ministerial conferences on the family, child welfare, as well as on wellbeing and social security for the elderly and special need persons.