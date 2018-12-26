‘Alash Arystary’ book presented in Azerbaijan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Head of State in his program article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" emphasized the need for the spiritual revival of the Turkic peoples. He proposed the Turkic Council to implement the project entitled "100 Prominent Figures of the Turkic World" in order to preserve the heritage of the bright names of the Turkic peoples and pass it on to future generations, the press service of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University informs.

In support of the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, the presentation of the book "Alash Arystary" and the poetry collection of Huseyn Javid in the Kazakh and Azerbaijani languages took place in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku. The organizers of the event were the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, Al-Farabi KazNU and the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

Rector of KazNU, Academician Galym Mutanov in his speech highlighted that the Head of State in his article entitled "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" paid great attention to the contribution of the Turkic peoples to the development of human civilization. Huseyn Javid is a magnificent master of word and an outstanding poet of Azerbaijan, who made a great contribution to the development of world literature. In his writings, he widely praised the spiritual integrity of the Turkic world.

"I am sure that by studying the history of Alash Orda, Azerbaijanis will be able to understand the history of the Kazakhs more deeply, and acquaintance with the works of Huseyn Javid will undoubtedly contribute to the spiritual rapprochement of the Kazakh and Azerbaijani peoples," Galym Mutanov emphasized in his speech.

At the end of the meeting, KazNU's Rector Galym Mutanov and Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Isa Habibeyli signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The parties agreed to republish the materials of the first All-Union Turkic Congress, which was held in 1926, as well as on the joint implementation of research projects on history, linguistics, culture, and literature of the Turkic peoples.



President of the Dede Korkut National Fund of Azerbaijan Eldar Ismailov, honored the Rector of KazNU with the Order of "Qızıl Yürәk" ("Golden Heart"), in recognition of his achievements in science and education, as well as his great contribution to the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian relations between two friendly countries.

Presenting the high award, he noted that Galym Mutanov is widely known as a prominent scientist and organizer of higher education, and under his leadership, Kazakhstan's top university, Al-Farabi KazNU, was awarded the title of the best university in the Turkic world and it is making significant progress internationally.