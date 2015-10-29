Alber Elbaz leaving Lanvin after 14 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only a week after Raf Simons' exit from Christian Dior, creative director of Lanvin Alber Elbaz has shocked the entire fashion industry with the news he is leaving the iconic Parisian brand, buro247.kz reports.

The Israeli-born designer announced his departure from the French luxury house on Wednesday. According to WWD, Elbaz is saying goodbye to the Parisian fashion brand after working on its revival for the past 14 years. His departure reportedly came following disagreements with CEO Michele Huiban and owner of the brand Shaw-Lan Wang.