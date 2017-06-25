  • kz
    Albert II shows Nursultan Nazarbayev Monaco EXPO Pavilion

    12:40, 25 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prince Albert II of Monaco with sister Princess Stéphanie inspected the national pavilion of Monaco at the Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Prince greeted Kazakh at the entrance to the pavilion. After the tour, Nursultan Nazarbayev showed the guests Kazakh Nur-Alem pavilion.

     

    Albert Alexandre Louis Pierre and Stéphanie Marie Elisabeth Grimaldi arrived in Astana for the celebration of the national day of Monaco at the EXPO-2017.

    As it was said, Monaco Pavilion is one of the most unusual and beautiful ones at the Astana exhibition. Its central installation has 36 17-meter plates all arranged in a way to imitate sea waves. An image of seabed with countless corals and sea inhabitants is projected at the plates. Even the air in the pavilion has a see scent.

    The pavilion also has a virtual reality hall, where through a VR headset visitors can take a tour of Monaco.

       

