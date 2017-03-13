Albert Rau becomes Majilis deputy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Albert Rau has joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament - Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) made a decision to register member of the Nur Otan Party Albert Rau as the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at one of its sessions.



"The decision was made in accordance with the Articles 46, 97-1 and 98 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of September 28, 1995 "On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan based on the decree of the Bureau of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party," the CEC explained.



"I believe that your extensive experience will help you in your work," CEC Chairman Berik Imashev told newly appointment MP Rau.