Aleksandr Bublik moves up in updated ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Players (ATP) has updated its rankings, with Kazakhstani Aleksandr Bublik climbing to 43rd spot - his personal best in the rankings, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

The top-3 of the rankings by the ATP features Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Rafael Nadal of Spain, and Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Kazakhstani Aleksandr Bublik climbed from 46th to 43rd spot, his best position thus far in the rankings.

The top-100 also includes another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin who is at 99th spot.