Aleksandr Lukashenko lays flowers at Otan Korgaushylar monument in Nur Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, Khabar 24 reports.

Immediately upon arrival Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the Otan Korgaushylar monument. There was a solemn ceremony of laying flowers at the Eternal Flame. The Belarusian leader paid tribute to the feat of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

After the ceremony the presidential brass band performed the hymns of the two republics.