    Alexa Chung joins M&S to fix chain&#39;s fashion woes

    23:15, 04 February 2016
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Marks & Spencer Group Plc's chief executive in waiting Steve Rowe has hired British fashionista Alexa Chung to work with his design team in creating a 31-piece womenswear collection.

    The collaboration comes a year after Chung's endorsement of a suede skirt helped M&S deliver its lone quarter of clothing sales growth in five years. With M&S losing shoppers to its main rivals throughout 2015, Rowe needs the halo effect to last a little longer this time, Bloomberg reports.

