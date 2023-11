ASTANA. KAZINFORM Alexander Borodyuk will replace Vladimir Weiss at the post of the Head Coach of Kazakhstan's Kairat FC, Kazinform refers to sovsport.ru.

In the last season, Kairat became the second at the national championship and the Cup of Kazakhstan. Earlier, Borodyuk worked for Moscow-based Torpedo and promoted it to the Premier League in 2014. He also worked as a Head Coach Assistant of Russia's national team.