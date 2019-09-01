Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan out of U.S. Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan crashed out of the third round of the U.S. Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №70 Pablo Andujar of Spain topped Bublik in a three-set match 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Andujar will face off with 13th-seeded Gael Monfils of France in the fourth round of the tournament.

Recall that Bublik was the last representative of Kazakhstan in the main draw of the Grand Slam tournament. Earlier it was reported that Yulia Putintseva had lost her respective third-round match in New York.