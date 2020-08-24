  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Alexander Bublik remains Kazakhstan’s№1 in tennis

    19:35, 24 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has updated its world ranking of professional tennis players, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan remains the highest ranked tennis player in the country at №50 of the ATP ranking. Another tennis player from Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin climbed one spot up and landed the 90th position of the world ranking.

    As for the top three players in the world, Serb Novak Djokovic is the top tennis player in the world. He is followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Rounding out the top 3 is Austrian Dominic Thiem.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!