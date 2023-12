NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik will represent Kazakhstan at the ATP’s Citi Open in Washington, D.C., U.S.A., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The tournament’stotal financial commitment totals $1.8 million.

Recall thatBublik reached his career-high ranking of №70 earlier this week after finishingas runner-up at the Hall of Fame Open final in Newport. He was defeated byAmerican John Isner in the final.