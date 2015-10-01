Alexander Vinokourov’s star «lit up» in Almaty (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today Alexander Vinokurov's nominal star has lit up on the Walk of Stars unveiled in the territory of MEGA Park mall in Almaty.

2012 Olympic champion, Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the general manager of Astana Pro Team Alexandre Vinokourov personally took part in the ceremony. The grand opening of the new star led the world champion in powerlifting Valikhan Ten. A. Vinokourov's star is third on the Walk of Stars. First star is devoted to twice Olympic champion, four-time world champion, two-time world junior champion, two-time champion of the Asian Games Ilya Ilyin. The second star was "lit" in honor of Aruzhan Sain, chairwoman of "DOM" fund. She dedicated the star to all domestic benefactors. Alexandre Vinokourov's star was made by famous sculptor Nurken Daukenov. "Walk of Stars is a great idea of Nurlan Smagulov. For me, this is a historic moment. I want to dedicate this star to our younger generation and young athletes, cyclists.May I wish them success and hard work!" said Alexander Vinokourov. The opening ceremony was also attended by Vinokourov's friends and colleagues