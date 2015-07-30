Alexander Wang, Balenciaga to part ways

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Creative director of Balenciaga Alexander Wang is leaving the French fashion house.

Balenciaga's owner, Kering Group, decided not to renew his contract, buro247.kz reported. Wang's stint at the helm of the luxurious brand has lasted only for two years. He replaced his predecessor Nicholas Ghesquiere in 2012. His last spring/summer 2016 collection for the house will be shown during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week in September. Perhaps, this has something to do with the success of Wang's eponymous label and the fact that its first European flagship store will be unveiled in London this year.