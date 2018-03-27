Alexandr Kolyadin: It's nice to bring big victory to hometown

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - The gold medalist of the Paralympic Games, Alexandr Kolyadin, was greeted at the Kostanay airport by fellow countrymen, journalists, and the city administration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a briefing arranged there, Deputy Governor of the Kostanay region Marat Zhundubayev said that the citizens of the region were waiting for their champion for a long time as Alexandr has already met with the Head of State in Astana and attended a training camp in Shchuchinsk after the Paralympic Games.

Despite the flights and the training camp, Alexandr feels very happy to return to his hometown with such a victory.

"Dear fellow countrymen, thank you for a warm welcome. It's nice to return to my hometown with a big victory and see the people of my native land. I did my best. When I won the qualification, I was confident. Of course, I did not think I would win but I hoped I will snatch bronze. Eventually, I bagged gold," Alexandr enthusiastically told the reporters.

He also shared his impressions about the victory.

"It was very exciting and, at the same time, very pleasant to hear the national anthem and see the Kazakh flag raised above all," said the athlete.

It is to be recalled that the skier captured the first Paralympic gold at the Winter Games for Kazakhstan in history. He proved to be the best in the Men's 1.5km Sprint Classiс Standing event in the Republic of Korea. Kolyadin clocked the distance in 4:19.7 and collected gold.