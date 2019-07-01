Alexey Lutsenko defends his Kazakhstan national road race champion white jersey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team rider Alexey Lutsenko celebrates beautiful solo victory at Kazakhstan National Championships and defends his white road race champion jersey. Lutsenko wins 160-km-long road race by attacking solo from the breakaway of the day 10 km before the finish, the team's press office informs

At the point 20 km from the start the breakaway of the day formed by attack of Astana Pro Team rider Dmitriy Gruzdev and 2 other riders. After passing 50 km Alexey Lutsenko joined the leading group. They were working together during the day before the solo attack of Alexey Lutsenko, who managed to do it until the finish.

Dmitriy Gruzdev finished second, 1'01 after the race winner, his teammate Alexey Lutsenko.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee