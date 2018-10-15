Alexey Lutsenko finishes Tour of Turkey 2018 on the podium

ASTANA. KAZINFOR, Kazakh champion Alexey Lutsenko ends his season on the podium of the general classification of the Presidential Tour of Turkey, taking the second final place after the tense final stage with the finish in Istanbul, the official website of Astana Pro Team reads.

The nervous stage was accompanied by a multitude of attacks from the very start, however, the riders of Astana Pro Team managed to control and close all dangerous breakaways.

As a result, a breakaway of 8 riders, comfortable for the team, was formed after 60 km of the race and was caught 5 km before the finish.

The final stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey finished with a massive sprint in Istanbul, which was won by Sam Bennett from Ireland. Eduard Prades was second and, thanks to bonus seconds, becomes the new leader of the race. Thus, Alexey Lutsenko finishes the race second overall, Nathan Haas closes the top three of the strongest riders of Tour of Turkey 2018.

"This race was not easy. The last two stages were very nervous, there were a lot of attacks, since the gaps were only a few seconds and all the main competitors were very close in the overall standings. Of course, it is pity that I could not win, but the race is a race. Nevertheless, I am pleased with the victory at the hardest and longest mountain stage of the race. This is my last race in this season, and to finish it on the podium is also a good result. In addition, this season was another step towards my development as a leader for the week races with an overall victory at the Tour of Oman at the very beginning of the year and a podium and queen stage victory at the Tour of Turkey at the end," concluded Alexey Lutsenko after the finish.

Thus, starting his season with a victory in the overall standings at his first race, the Tour of Oman, Alexey makes a great season, winning the stage at the Tour of Austria, Kazakh national championship, two gold medals at the Asian Games and, in conclusion, taking victory at the queen stage and second place in General classification of the Tour of Turkey.