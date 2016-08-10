Alexey Ni: We expect gold and silver for Kazakhstan today

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Today, Kazakhstani weightlifters are believed to win one gold and one silver medals for their country in Rio, head trainer of the national weightlifting team of Kazakhstan Alexey Ni thinks.

The trainer noted that Zhazira Zhapparkul and Nijat Rahimov would represent Kazakhstan in weightlifting in Rio today.

There is hope that Zhazira will step onto the top of the Olympic podium today, and write her name down into the history of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, Karina Goricheva won the Olympic bronze medal in weightlifting for Kazakhstan today. Farkhad Kharki did the same yesterday.