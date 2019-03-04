Alexey Poltoranin left for Moscow, Kazakh MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's skier Alexey Poltoranin accused of using doping at the World Championship in Austria has left for Moscow as soon as he has been released, an official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, Aibek Smadiyarov, said.

"In the evening of February 28, Poltoranin flew to Moscow via Munich. Poltoranin refused to talk to our diplomats. As of today, we do not know anything about his whereabouts," Smadiyarov told a weekly briefing.