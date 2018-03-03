Alexey Poltoranin set to join World Cup series in Finland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Leader of the Kazakhstan national cross-country skiing team Alexey Poltoranin will take part in the upcoming World Cup series. On Sunday, he will compete in the 15 km classic race in Lahti, Finland, Kazinform cites the Kazakh National Cross-Country Skiing Federation.

"At the Olympic Games, Alexey failed to get to the podium. However, he is the leader of our team and remains one of the strongest classic skiers in the world. The upcoming race on Sunday is very comfortable for him as Alexey knows the Finnish tracks quite well.15 km classic races are his strong point. Not once he has won gold in such competitions. The leadership of the team and the fans are looking forward to seeing the upcoming race," said Secretary General of the National Cross-Country Skiing Federation of Kazakhstan Andrey Nevzorov.

The other athletes of the national team are currently in Kazakhstan undergoing final preparations for the Championships of the Republic of Kazakhstan, within the framework of which there will be competitions under the auspices of the International Ski Federation.

It is to be recalled that Alexey Poltoranin will also participate in the competitions of the Kazakhstan Cross-Country Skiing Championships. He will come to Shchuchinsk after performing at the World Cup stage in Falun, Sweden.