Alexey Poltoranin stops one step away from Tour de Ski podium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the most decorated skiers in Kazakhstan Alexey Poltoranin came in fourth in Men's 9km F Pursuit at the 2018 Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme, Italy. He covered the distance in 30:33.8, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

Swiss Dario Cologna put up incredible performance during the race that secured him his fourth Tour de Skigold. Coming in second was Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby. Alex Harvey from Canada rounded out the top three.



The top 10 included three Russian skiers Alexander Bolshunov (6th), Alexey Chervotkin (9th) and Andrey Larkov (10th).



Norwegian Hans Christer Holund finished 5th, French Jean Marc Gaillard - 7th and Daniel Rickardsson of Sweden - 8th.