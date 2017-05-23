Algerian PM confirms participation in OIC Summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Special envoy of the President, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov paid a working visit to Algeria, MFA press service reports.

Within the framework of his visit, Akylbek Kamaldinov met with Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal to discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as the state and prospects of the two countries interaction within the framework of international organizations.

Deputy Minister noted the high level of partnership between Kazakhstan and Algeria within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and conveyed the message of the President of Kazakhstan on the importance of Algeria's participation as one of the largest Islamic countries, playing a key role in preserving stability in North Africa region, in the first OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Astana in September. Abdelmalek Sellal confirmed that Algeria attaches great importance to the event, and he personally will take part in the Astana summit.

Mr. Kamaldinov also spoke about another initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev on the Islamic Organization for Food Security, noting that Algeria could become an active participant of the new structure and contribute to the solution of the humanitarian problems in the Muslim world. In turn, PM confirmed his readiness to sign the Charter of the organization in the near future and become its full-fledged member.

Akylbek Kamaldinov also expressed gratitude to Algerian side for participating in EXPO-2017.

During his visit, Deputy FM Kamaldinov also met with the Secretary General of the Algerian Foreign Ministry Hassan Rabehi as well as the directors of the key departments of the Ministry to discuss promoting bilateral cooperation in various spheres. The sides agreed on establishing a Kazakh-Algerian intergovernmental commission, signing of basic bilateral agreements and exchange of delegations' visits.