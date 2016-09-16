Alibaba Group participates in Kazakh-Chinese talks in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Aidar Arifkhanov and Vice Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China Zhong Shan co-chaired the 9th session of the Sub-Committee for Trade and Economic Cooperation of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee in Beijing on September 14.

The Kazakh side was represented by the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Investment and Development, the Kazakh Embassy in China, JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and Transcom LLP. The Chinese side was represented by the Ministry of Commerce, the China Development Bank, the Export-Import Bank of China, CITIC Group Corporation and Alibaba Group.



Participants of the meeting focused mainly on the volumes of two-way trade, cooperation in the sphere of investment, agriculture and finance, interregional interaction, the Kazakh-Chinese international logistic terminal in Lianyugang port and more.



The protocol of the 9th session of the Sub-Committee for Trade and Economic Cooperation of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee was signed following results of the session.