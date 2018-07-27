  • kz
    Alibaba launches global e-commerce talents program

    18:26, 27 July 2018
    Photo: None
    GUIYANG. KAZINFORM China's e-commerce giant Alibaba on Friday launched its Global E-commerce Talents program (GET), at the 11th China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week held in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

    The program aims to help young people, small and medium business professionals and entrepreneurs learn competitive skills for the global e-commerce industry, Xinhua reports.

    Alibaba said the GET would offer general theories and application-oriented courses for students. This involves partnering with universities to roll out the program in different countries.

    The program will also set up GET education centers, and GET e-commerce innovation and startup centers to cultivate more international e-commerce talent for China and ASEAN.

    World News China
