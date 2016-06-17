Alibaba plans to expand business in Russia - Jack Ma

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - The global e-commerce giant Alibaba Group plans to expand its presence in Russia, the company's Board Chairman and founder Jack Ma said following his conversation with a representative of the Russian presidential administration at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2016).

"Yesterday I met Russia's presidential advisor and we had a very good conversation, which strengthened our intention to do more in the country," he said.

Kazinform refers to TASS