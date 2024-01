ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese e-retail giant Alibaba recorded a net profit of 14.68 billion Yuan ($2.17 billion) in the first quarter of its current fiscal year, a 94 percent increase year-on-year, the company reported Thursday, Kazinform has learned from EFE .

For the current quarter, which concluded on June 30, the company announced a robust 56 percent increase in its revenues, touching 50.18 billion Yuan.