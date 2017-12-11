Alik Shpekbayev appointed to new post

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Alik Shpekbayev was appointed Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, according to Akorda.

"The Head of State appointed Alik Zhatkambayevich Shpekbayev to the post of the Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption," the statement said.

Alik Shpekbayev was born in Almaty region on July 4, 1957. Education: Shymkent Special Secondary Police School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs (1980); Karaganda Higher Police School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR (1987); Academy of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (1991-1992).

He worked as the Head of the Almaty Regional Department of Internal Affairs, Vice Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Head of the Law Enforcement System Department of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the present appointment, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption.