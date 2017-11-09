  • kz
    Alik Shpekbayev meets with Transparency International in Berlin

    17:27, 09 November 2017
    Photo: None
    BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Alik Shpekbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption Affairs of Kazakhstan, met with reps of Transparency International in Berlin, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    Mr. Shpekbayev briefed Coralie Pring, Research Coordinator in the Advocacy and Research Department at Transparency International, and her colleagues on focal points of Kazakhstan's anti-corruption policy and crackdown on bribery.

    He stressed that in its day-to-day functioning the Agency focuses not on the punitive measures, but rather on corruption prevention. According to Shpekbayev, the Agency actively explores world's best practices in that respect.

    In attendance at the meeting were Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Bolat Nussupov and Executive Director of Transparency Kazakhstan Natalya Kovaleva.

    Kazakhstan Corruption-related crimes Foreign policy Diplomacy
