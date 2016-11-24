Alikhan Bukeikhanov's bust to be unveiled in Saint Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin will participate in the unveiling ceremony of Alikhan Bukeikhanov's bust in Saint Petersburg, Russia today.

The ceremony will be held at the Tauride Palace, the headquarters of the CIS Parliamentary Assembly, which will host the CIS IPA and CSTO PA events on November 24-25.



During the autumn session parliamentarians will exchange views on the pressing issues within the framework of the sessions of the CIS IPA permanent commissions.



The Majilis delegation led by Speaker Nigmatulin will also take part in the 45th plenary session of the CIS IPA. The session will mainly focus on the package of social laws relating to inclusive education, medical insurance, and sociocultural activity, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the chamber.



Utmost attention will be paid to the issues of security in the laws on road traffic safety, emergency response service and status of rescuers and more.



Additionally, Nurlan Nigmatulin will address the session of the Council of the CSTO PA and hold bilateral meetings with colleagues from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.