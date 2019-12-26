Alikhan Smailov elected President of Federation for Combined Events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov has been elected the President of the Federation for Combined Events, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At an extraordinary meeting of the Union of Federation for Presidential Combined Events, Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova wished success to the newly elected President of the Federation.

Addressing the meeting, Alikhan Smailov touched upon the importance of development of mass sport in Kazakhstan.

«The issue of strengthening the nation’s health requires special attention. People of all ages should be involved in mass sport. Sport infrastructure should be accessible for children. We need to adopt a comprehensive plan of mass sport development,» Alikhan Smailov said.