  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Alimkhanuly beats McLellan with 5th-round technical knockout

    12:19, 18 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly (6-0, 2KO) held his seventh professional bout against Canadian Stuart McLellan (27-3-3, 11KO) during the boxing evening in Los Angeles, California, at the Banc of California Stadium arena, Sports.kz informs.

    The bout lastedfor 5 rounds and ended with Alimkhanuly’s technical knockout over McLellan. The Kazakhfighter knocked down his Canadian opponent twice in the second and fifth rounds.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!