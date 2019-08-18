Alimkhanuly beats McLellan with 5th-round technical knockout

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly (6-0, 2KO) held his seventh professional bout against Canadian Stuart McLellan (27-3-3, 11KO) during the boxing evening in Los Angeles, California, at the Banc of California Stadium arena, Sports.kz informs.

The bout lastedfor 5 rounds and ended with Alimkhanuly’s technical knockout over McLellan. The Kazakhfighter knocked down his Canadian opponent twice in the second and fifth rounds.