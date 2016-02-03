  • kz
    Aliya Galimova named Advisor to Nur Otan Party’s First Deputy Chairman

    08:35, 03 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aliya Galimova was appointed Advisor to First Vice Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party.

    According to the Party’s press service, Galimova is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (Qualification: Lecturer of Socio-Political Sciences).

    In 1995-2003 she worked as a Lecturer at the S.Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University and Eurasian National Gumilyov University.

    In 2003-2010 she served at the President’s Executive Office as an expert and later she was promoted to Deputy Head of the Internal Policy Department.

    In 2010-2012 she was Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region for Social Issues.

    In 2012-205 she served as Executive Secretary of the Education and Science Ministry.

    In 2015-2016 she was Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

