ASTANA. KAZINFORM Miss Kazakhstan 2015 Aliya Mergembayeva has arrived in Washington, DC for getting ready for the Miss World 2016 beauty pageant.

In her Instagram account, the girl says that she shares a room with a delegate from Belarus.

Aliya promises to justify Kazakhstanis’ hopes at the contest.





