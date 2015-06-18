Aliya village in Aktobe region celebrates 90th anniversary of the Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Today the village named after Aliya Moldagulova in Hobdinsk district of Aktobe region will hold the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Hero of the Soviet Union.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Berdybek Saparbayev, Governor of Aktobe region Arhimed Mukhambetov, deputies of the Majilis and the Senate, representatives of all regions of Kazakhstan, renowned Kazakh figures of culture and art, reps of delegations from Moscow and St. Petersburg took part in the ceremony of laying flowers at Aliya Moldagulova monument. Cultural and sports events will be held in the district center of Hobda.