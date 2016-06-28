All anthrax burial sites in Kazakhstan must be strictly controlled - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has tasked the Government to tighten control of anthrax burial sites in the country.

"Yesterday we held a session dedicated to the anthrax outbreak in Karaganda region. The security at the anthrax burial sites spins out of control. We need to sort this problem out. I gave the corresponding instruction yesterday," said Prime Minister Massimov addressing Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov at the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday.



Minister Myrzakhmetov is set to coordinate the issue together with akims (governors) of the regions.



"We will focus on this issue at the onset of the next session of the Government," Massimov promised.



The head of the Government stressed that all anthrax burial sites in Kazakhstan, not only in Karaganda region, must be strictly controlled. He also touched upon the lack of veterinary control in the regions at the session.