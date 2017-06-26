All guarantor-states to take part in 5th round of Astana peace talks on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has commented on the preparations for the 5th round of the Astana International Meeting on Syrian Settlement (Astana process) set to be held in the Kazakh capital on July 4-5, Kazinform reports.

Mr Abdrakhmanov said Monday that special representatives of all guarantor-states have confirmed their participation in the 5th round of the Astana International Meeting on Syrian Settlement.



The Syrian Government and the Syrian Armed Opposition are yet to confirm their participation.



"UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and a delegation from Jordan have also confirmed their participation. The United States will send a representative who will participate in the next meeting as an observer," the minister said.



As a reminder, the 5th round of the Astana International Meeting on Syrian Settlement is scheduled to take place in the Kazakh capital on July 4-5. The first four meetings on Syrian settlement were held on January 23-25, February 15-16, March 14-15 and May 2-3.



The previous Astana meeting resulted in signing the memorandum on establishing de-escalation zones in Syria.