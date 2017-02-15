  • kz
    All information about EXPO-2017 events in one place

    21:59, 15 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Scientific Research Institute under the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan has presented a website where information about all cultural events held as part of EXPO-2017 in Astana is provided - expo2017culture.kz.    

    The website is functioning in Kazakh, Russian and English. Events can be searched by the type and date. Also an interactive map of events is available. Tickets for the events can be purchased on the website too. If a guest has any questions, he or she can ask them online and receive feedback. 

     

     

