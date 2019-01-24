All instructions of Head of State in high demand by youth – Information Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev says that the instructions of the Head of State will help improve the prestige of colleges, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In fact, all the instructions of the Head of State are now in high demand by youth. So, it's hard to single out one. But, in terms of a long-term effect, including an economic one, I would highlight the Zhas Maman (‘young specialist') program. It is planned that at least one advanced higher-education institution and 10 colleges with a renewed curriculum will operate in each region, and the faculty will include foreign specialists," the minister said on Khabar TV Channel.



Dauren Abayev maintains that this will make it possible to take vocational education in Kazakhstan to a new quality level.

The minister emphasized that unfortunately, there is a popular opinion in the society that colleges are the places for those, who have not entered a university. "I am sure that the President's instruction will be the point of departure in changing the situation for the better," the minister added.

It is to be recalled that the Head of State tasked to create in each region a top university like Nazarbayev University with the involvement of foreign professors and 10 top colleges, which will be corresponding to the 100/200 principle. The President also proposed to provide the colleges with modern equipment.