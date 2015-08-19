All Kazakhstan schools to be provided with textbooks by August end - Minister of Education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the beginning of the new academic year all Kazakhstani schools will be provided with textbooks, Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov said prior to the meeting with Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova.

"We have approved a schedule of delivery of textbooks to the schools. Most regions have already received the whole package of books. More than 13 bln tenge were allocated from the national budget for this purpose. These funds have already been utilized and all contracts have been signed. By August 28 all regions will receive the textbooks," he said. As earlier reported, the participants of the meeting discussed the most important issues of the country's education system development under such programs as Five Institutional Reforms, "100 Concrete Steps" etc. Besides, they focused on the issues related to the teachers' qualification upgrading, development of rural schools, technical education institutions and scientific-research organizations. Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov told about the preparation for the new academic year. Rural teachers, teachers-innovators and heads of educational and research organizations were invited to the meeting.