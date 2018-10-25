All Kazakhstanis to be provided with e-health passports by 2020 - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev delivered today a speech at the PHC Global Conference in Astana today.

In his address the Prime Minister said that thanks to commitment to the Primary Health Care Kazakhstan had opened 1,800 clinics and out-patient centers in 25 years.



He emphasized that in the past 10 years the Kazakh government had focused its efforts on disease prevention. In his words, annual screening activities let examine 5 million Kazakhstanis every year.



"Our main objective is to advance our healthcare system towards the OECD principles. In 2019, we plan to increase the GDP and spending on treatment and provision of health services in rural areas. Next year all the out-patient clinics and health centers will digitalize their documents.



All the residents of Kazakhstan will be provided with electronic health passports by 2020. In 2019, we will start building a new cancer hospital," Sagintayev promised.



"I am confident that the Global Conference in Astana will let us find answers to a wide range of issues. Kazakhstan is open for a dialogue and cooperation," he added.