All of us must work for the good of Kazakhstan: Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation has held today a meeting at the Nazarbayev Center, the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy informs.

In attendance were: Makhmud Kassymbekov, Head of the Office of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy; Abai Bissembayev, Assistant to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan; and heads of subdivisions of the Office of the First President, as well as the Library and the Foundation of the First President.



During the meeting, Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the completion of organizational and legal activities associated with the start of operation of the Office of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy and on the results of recruitment arrangements.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed to the need of ensuring timely and effective implementation of the tasks the First President's Office is entrusted with.



"I assumed the duties as the First President - Yelbasy, which are designated by the respective constitutional law. Besides, I am the Chairman of the Security Council, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, and I continue heading the Nur Otan Party. There is much work to do. To ensure all these activities, the Office of the First President was created. All organizational issues have been settled. Now all need to start fulfilling the duties assigned," said the Leader of the Nation.





The First President of Kazakhstan also highlighted the need to establish efficient interdepartmental cooperation to accomplish strategic objectives in a good manner for the further development of the state.



"Today, both the President and the Government are addressing the tasks, which were outlined in the program documents approved by me, the State-of-the-Nation Address, and voiced at the Party Congress. All of us must work for the good of Kazakhstan, to ensure stability, unity and development of the country. This is our common objective," Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined.

The First President of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of implementing socially significant initiatives. In this context, Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored the topicality of the accomplishment of the First President's Foundation projects aimed at comprehensive support for talented youth.



Concluding the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.