All participants of International Meeting on Syria gather in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All participants of the upcoming 11th International Meeting on the Syrian conflict have arrived in Astana, including the delegations from the guarantor-countries - Russia, Turkey and Iran, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Russian Presidential Envoy for Astana talks Alexander Lavrentiev, Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sedat Onal and Hossein Jaberi Ansari, a senior advisor to Iranian Foreign Minister, are heading the delegations of their countries at the talks. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is also in Astana to attend the 11th round of the peaceful negotiations.



Observers from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross are expected to participate in the meeting as well.



The delegation of the Syrian armed opposition led by Ahmad Toma have arrived in Astana.



Delegations that arrived in Kazakhstan yesterday have already held bilateral meetings.