All prime ministers of SCO member countries confirm participation in Bishkek Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM All the prime ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries have confirmed their participation in the summit of Heads of Government, which will be held on November 3 in Bishkek, Deputy Director of the Department of integration associations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National coordinator of SCO from Kyrgyzstan Gulkayir Balbaeva said today at a press conference in Kabar Agency.

She said that all the prime ministers of the SCO member states confirmed their participation. Thus, the summit will be attended by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, Russia - Dmitry Medvedev, China - Li Keqiang, Tajikistan - K.Rasulzoda and Uzbekistan will be presented by the First Deputy Prime Minister Rustam Azimov.