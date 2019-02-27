All schools digitalized in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM All schools have access to high-speed Internet, Wi-FI solutions, to Kundelik and BilimLand databases in Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan, pavlodarnews.kz reports.



Thanks to school digitalization attainment in studies increased up to 80%. Last year the schoolchildren won 212 medals in competitions, 53 of which were international, 159 were republican. 83 students took part in the republican Olympiad, 41 of them were declared winners and prize holders. The Pavlodar region team confirmed its status as the best Olympic team of Kazakhstan.