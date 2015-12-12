All-Seeing Eye: Russia to deploy 1,500 km-range radar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia's Radio-Technical Troops will soon deploy radar units capable of detecting targets 1,500 kilometers away, the RTF's deputy commander said in a radio interview on Saturday.

"We already have radar units which can "see" targets 1,200 kilometers away and 150 kilometers high. We now want to have ones to detect targets 1,500 kilometers away and up to 600 kilometers above. In fact, we already have such units available to us," Colonel Vladimir Filippovich told Echo Moskvy radio on Saturday.

The Radio-Technical Troops (RTT) is a subdivision of the Russian Air Force.

Their objective is to carry out radar reconnaissance of enemies in the air and report radar information to the command-and-control elements of the Air Force and parts of the Russian Armed Forces.

On August 1, 2015, the Russian Air Force, along with the Aerospace Defense Forces and the Air Defense Troops, was merged into a new branch of the Armed Forces - the Russian Aerospace Forces commanded by Col.-Gen. Viktor Bondarev.

For more information go to Sputniknews.com