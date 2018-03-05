  • kz
    All Serie A matches postponed after Fiorentina captain's death

    07:13, 05 March 2018
    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM All Serie A matches scheduled for Sunday have been postponed following the death of Fiorentina's captain, Davide Astori, EFE cites the Italian league's announcement.

    Astori, age 31, died in a hotel room in the northern Italian city of Udine, where Fiorentina had been holding its camp ahead of a league match against Udinese.

    "All the fixtures scheduled for today are postponed as a sign of mourning. Farwell Astori," Serie A tweeted.

    Astori joined the Milan youth academy and played for Cagliari and Roma before moving on loan to Fiorentina, later signing a long-term contract in 2016.

      
    Photo: Efe.com

