Alleged killer, rapist from Kazakhstan to be deported from Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A citizen of Kazakhstan wanted in his home country on charges of murder, sexual assault and theft is to be deported from Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Thailand's Immigration Police apprehended the 37-year-old Syrym Parmanov at the SP Village 3 Housing Estate in Soi Siam Country Club and took him to the Nongprue Police Station on July 21. According to reports, the fugitive entered Thailand on a student visa in November 2014 to hide from justice in his home country. Parmanov conspired with four others to rape and murder a woman back in 2010 in Kazakhstan and was wanted by Interpol ever since.

On July 22, Parmanov faced trial and was found guilty of violating migration regime of the Kingdom of Thailand. Kazakhstan's Consul in Thailand attended the hearing. The Kazakh Embassy in Thailand is busy arranging his deportation to Kazakhstan.